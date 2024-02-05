Syed Ali Geelani stands for independence of IIOJK despite Indian forces' endless oppression, human rights abuses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Many leaders compromise on principles while seeing the danger to their lives in exile but very few fight for the rights of their people in the face of oppression and prosecution and are immortalized forever.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani was one of the iconic leaders of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir, who stood up against the Indian occupation forces' over seven-decades long repressions as well as systematic state terrorism and fought for Kashmir Cause till his last breath.

Ali Shah Geelani's famous saying "We are Kashmiris and Pakistan is our country" has inspired the people of the held valley to continue his rich legacy and peaceful struggle for the right of self-determination as promised to them by the UN Security Council through several passed resolutions.

Despite severe threats to his life, the iconic Kashmiri leader stayed in the held valley most of the time and faced all challenges with bravery and steadfastness.

Leaving an inspired legacy for Kashmiris, Syed Ali Geelani's unparalleled courage and sacrifices during the freedom movement had left lasting imprints on the hearts and minds of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir who kept alive the indigenous freedom independence since India had illegally invaded the held valley on October 27, 1947.

"Ali Geelani's had fought the case of Kashmir with bravery in all forums and his life-long commitment and peaceful struggle to the Kashmir Cause was unprecedented in the modern era," said Manzoorul Haq, former Ambassador while talking to APP.

"Late Geelani shahib had received widespread admiration due to his strong commitment to justice, equality, human rights and freedom while facing Indian persecution and oppression and never escaped from danger," he said.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani has deep love with people of IIOJK and died among them during a long-drawn house arrest on September 1, 2021," he said.

He said the Indian occupation forces' oppression, war crimes, and disregard for human rights were further exposed after they snatched Geelani dead body from his family, and hurriedly buried in a graveyard in the absence of his relatives and friends at night.

Manzoor said the family, relatives, and friends of the great Kashmiri leader were not allowed to pay their final respects, funeral or bury him in a graveyard of choice.

Hussain Khateeb, member All Parties Hurriyat Conference (Gillani Group) said the late Ali Shah Geelani being a champion of humans rights had exposed Indian occupation forces' organized state terrorism and war crimes.

Khateeb while citing media reports, said that 13 innocent Kashmiris fell to Indian bullets in September last and around 96246 since January 1989 in the occupied territory.

Referring to the September 2021 Pakistani dossier, he said about 8,652 unmarked graves were identified in 89 villages of six districts in the held valley while the bodies of 37 Kashmiris burnt alive by Indian forces were beyond recognition.

Over 96,000 cases of extrajudicial killings, around 162,000 cases of arbitrary arrests and torture, over 25,000 pellet gun injuries, 11,250 women raped, 23,000 women widowed, and over 108,000 children orphaned by the Indian army since 1989, he claimed.

Syed Ali Geelani had also raised strong voices against excessive use of pellet guns against peaceful Kashmiris and cluster ammunitions by India to target civilian populations along the Line of Control.

He said the children and women was being used as human shields during encounters at IIOJK where they were forced to sleep at military camps to dig out minefields besides tying youth on military jeeps testified the Modi government’s direct involvement in war crimes and genocide of Kashmiris.

The killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani in fake encounter and putting hurriet leader Yasin Malik in jail in a fake case, has further exposed the nefarious designs of the indian apartheid regime that converted IIOJK into the world biggest jail.

The last year's burning of mosques, houses and shops belonging to Muslims at BJP-led Tripura state by Hindutvta groups of RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal had exposed Modi’s tyranny against minorities.

He said mosques in Krishnagar, Dharmangar, Panisagar, Chandrapure were last year vandalized by the saffron-wearing youth in planned attacks on the Muslims population.

Former Chairman, International Relations Department, Ijaz Khan said that Syed Ali Geelani was a true face and strong voice of the Kashmiris’ struggle for their rights and freedom.

He said Syed Ali Geelani's unflinching commitment and support to the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, in the face of persistent persecution, cruelties, and tremendous hardship, had inspired generations of Kashmiris to resist the occupation and tyranny of the Hinduvata regime.

Ijaz Khan said late Geelani had been a steadfast advocate for the inalienable right to self-determination and became a role model of Kashmiris for his exemplified fearlessness, bravery and unflinching commitment to championing the rights of the Kashmiris.

He said that his legacy transcended the constraints of time and would continue to kindle the fervor of succeeding Kashmiri generations, inciting them to relentlessly strive for their birthright of freedom.

The experts said road to peace in South Asia was passing through Kashmir and another war on this lingering dispute would destabilize the entire region.

They urged UN bodies including its security council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and press India to give right of self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris.

They also demanded the Indian government allow family of the late Syed Ali Geelani to visit his resting place and construction of his grave as per their choice.

APP/fam/1505