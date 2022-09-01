Syed Ali Geelani united his people for Kashmir cause: Prof Khursheed Ahmad

Patron-in-chief and founding chairman of the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) Prof. Khurshid Ahmad, on the first death anniversary of Syed Ali Geelani here, on Thursday said the martyred leader of Kashmir was an embodiment of honesty, unwavering resoluteness, struggle, and visionary to see Kashmir free from Indian shackles of occupation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Patron-in-chief and founding chairman of the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) Prof. Khurshid Ahmad, on the first death anniversary of Syed Ali Geelani here, on Thursday said the martyred leader of Kashmir was an embodiment of honesty, unwavering resoluteness, struggle, and visionary to see Kashmir free from Indian shackles of occupation.

Geelani not only presented the cause of Kashmir with great clarity but also united all his people for that one cause i.e, the freedom of Kashmir and the right to Kashmiris' self-determination, for which he paid a high price, he added.

He was speaking at memorial reference, titled "Syed Ali Shah Geelani: His Struggle & Legacy", organized by IPS in collaboration with Legal Forum for Kashmir (LFK).

He emphasized that the freedom of Kashmir was an unsettled agenda of Pakistan's Independence and the pursuance of which demands a clear vision of narratives and ideology on part of Pakistan.

This unity and clear vision have become a compelling need owing to increased Indian brutalities and war crimes in IIOJK, he added.

In this regard, Khurshid Ahmad voiced his standpoint that Pakistan must defend the stance of Kashmiris and freedom fighters, who were being internationally accused of inciting violence and using force; while, according to the United Nations Charter, the use of force is permitted for the right to self-determination without being labeled as terrorism and violence.

Lastly, it is the duty of Pakistan and its public to fight for Kashmir at the international level with a consistent and targeted approach and take the mission of Syed Ali Shah Geelani to a logical conclusion for which Kashmiris have been fighting for so long, he stated.

Khalid Rahman, in his concluding remarks said that war between India and Pakistan was a genuine threat due to this lingering Kashmir issue. As for its resolution, the ideal solution is to settle the Kashmir dispute, according the UN resolutions.

The session was also addressed by veteran statesman Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Professor Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, vice chancellor, AJ&K University, Dr Asma Shakir Khwaja, executive director, Centre for International Strategic Studies, Muzaffarabad, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, general secretary, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Ambassador (r) Syed Abrar Hussain, IPS' vice-chairman, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq, chairman, Department of Law, Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST), Advocate Nasir Qadri, director, LFK, and Farzana Yaqoob, general secretary, IPS' Working Group on Kashmir. Brigadier (r) Dr. Saif Malik, IPS' senior research fellow moderated the event.