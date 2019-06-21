Syed Ali Gilani disallowed to attend book fair at KU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The authorities Friday morning disallowed the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in Indian Occupied Kashmir, to attend urdu Book Fair at Kashmir University (KU) in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops and police personnel present outside the Hyderpora residence of Syed Ali Gilani didn't allow him to step out of his house.

The APHC Chairman in a statement issued last day accepted the invitation of KU's students to attend the book fair and said that he would leave his residence at 10 am. The octogenarian leader was also scheduled to address the students in the varsity.

It is to mention here that Syed Ali Gilani continues to remain under house detention since 2010 when he led a mass uprising in the aftermath of killing of youth in the territory.