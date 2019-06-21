UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syed Ali Gilani Disallowed To Attend Book Fair At KU

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:00 AM

Syed Ali Gilani disallowed to attend book fair at KU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The authorities Friday morning disallowed the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in Indian Occupied Kashmir, to attend urdu Book Fair at Kashmir University (KU) in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops and police personnel present outside the Hyderpora residence of Syed Ali Gilani didn't allow him to step out of his house.

The APHC Chairman in a statement issued last day accepted the invitation of KU's students to attend the book fair and said that he would leave his residence at 10 am. The octogenarian leader was also scheduled to address the students in the varsity.

It is to mention here that Syed Ali Gilani continues to remain under house detention since 2010 when he led a mass uprising in the aftermath of killing of youth in the territory.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Police Hurriyat Conference Srinagar Karachi University Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

38 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 21, 2019 in Pakistan

48 minutes ago

Trump, Trudeau mend fences at White House meeting

11 hours ago

Oil jumps 6% on Trump threat after Iran downs spy ..

11 hours ago

Govt stopped no one from meeting Nawaz Sharif: Min ..

11 hours ago

Trump Plans to Attend 2nd Briefing of Day on Iran ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.