Syed Ali Gilani Once Again Urges Kashmiri People Not To Sell Property To Outsiders: IOK

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 03:30 PM

Syed Ali Gilani once again urges Kashmiri people not to sell property to outsiders: IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has once again urged people to thwart Indian designs against Muslim identity of Jammu and Kashmir by not selling their property to outsiders, not even in the name of trade, education and development, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a message to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr asked them not to accept the outsiders as even tenants. "Convince your relatives, friends and colleagues to frustrate Indian designs against Muslim identity of Jammu and Kashmir by not selling their property to outsiders, not even in the name of trade, education and development," he said.

The APHC chairman stressed the need for determination and unity to counter introduction of frequent changes by the oppressor India in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India was destined to face defeat as it was a divine tradition, which we had witnessed in the case of Pharao who drowned in river Nile.

He said India's plan needs to be resisted individually as well collectively by not cooperating with outsiders, be labourers or students residing in the territory no matter for how many past years, as they were stooges of India. Those, he warned, who would collaborate India to accomplish its nefarious agenda in Jammu and Kashmir would face the wrath of the people.

Syed Ali Gilani said India was afraid of even dead bodies of the Kashmiri martyrs and was denying the bodies to their parents, neither for burial nor for a last glimpse.

He said the martyrs were the heroes of the Kashmiri people, and every place they were buried in was a sacred place for the Kashmiri people. The Kashmiri youth, he pointed out, were enthusiastic to accomplish the martyrs' mission no matter India throws their dead bodies in seas or bury them in forests as they were the eternal dwellers of the Paradise.

The APHC chairman reiterated that despite having a strong army equipped with the state-of-the-art weaponry would meet its defeat in Kashmir and the final victory will be on the Kashmiris' side.

Finally, he asked the Muslim countries around the world to break their silence and prove loyalty to islam as Kashmir was being stabbed as another Palestine in the heart of Muslim world. Being a Muslim state, he particularly urged Pakistan to play its roleSyed Ali Gilani also expressed sympathy with the Muslims of India saying the country which they consider as their motherland was not bothered to give them any significance. This, he concluded, was enough to prove that the movement of Pakistan was not fanaticism but was result of a deep thought for the protection of Islam and Muslims in South Asia.

