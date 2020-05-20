Syed Ali Gilani pays glorious tribute to Junaid Sehrai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has paid glowing tribute to martyred Junaid Sehrai, who was martyred by Indian troops, Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "We salute the courage of Junaid Sehrai and all brave hearts of our nation who are sacrificing their youth for the cause of freedom. These sacrifices will enlighten the path to freedom."The APHC Chairman deplored that when the whole world was engaged to control the coronavirus pandemic, India was pushing its nefarious agenda in occupied Kashmir.