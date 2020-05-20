UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syed Ali Gilani Pays Glorious Tribute To Junaid Sehrai

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 09:50 AM

Syed Ali Gilani pays glorious tribute to Junaid Sehrai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has paid glowing tribute to martyred Junaid Sehrai, who was martyred by Indian troops, Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "We salute the courage of Junaid Sehrai and all brave hearts of our nation who are sacrificing their youth for the cause of freedom. These sacrifices will enlighten the path to freedom."The APHC Chairman deplored that when the whole world was engaged to control the coronavirus pandemic, India was pushing its nefarious agenda in occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir World Hurriyat Conference Srinagar Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

29 minutes ago

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed ..

8 hours ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED371. ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

8 hours ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

9 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.