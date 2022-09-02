UrduPoint.com

Syed Ali Gilani 'true Voice And Hero Of Kashmiris' Struggle': Munir Akram

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Syed Ali Gilani 'true voice and hero of Kashmiris' struggle': Munir Akram

Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram on Thursday paid rich tributes to Syed Ali Gilani, the iconic Kashmiri leader, for his life-long struggle for right to self-determination, freedom and fundamental human rights, on the occasion of his first martyrdom anniversary

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram on Thursday paid rich tributes to Syed Ali Gilani, the iconic Kashmiri leader, for his life-long struggle for right to self-determination, freedom and fundamental human rights, on the occasion of his first martyrdom anniversary.

In a statement, Ambassador Akram said: "Ali Shah Gilani inspired every Kashmiri in resisting the illegal Indian occupation and unabated repression. He was a true voice and hero of the Kashmiris' struggle, who never lost his ideological moorings for a single moment.

Gilani struggled all his life for his people and suffered incarceration and torture by the occupying Indian state but remained resolute.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Gilani Sahab's family; the freedom loving people of Jammu & Kashmir and to the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

I am confident that the people of Kashmir and Pakistan, inspired by the example of Syed Geelani Sahib, will continue the struggle to secure self-determination and freedom for Jammu and Kashmir with renewed vigour and determination.

May his soul Rest In Peace!"

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Hurriyat Conference Resolute Jammu All

Recent Stories

Germany to 'Probably' Handle Winter in Case Russia ..

Germany to 'Probably' Handle Winter in Case Russia Halts Gas Supplies - Chancell ..

2 minutes ago
 Nation pays tribute to Gilani for epic resistance ..

Nation pays tribute to Gilani for epic resistance against Indian oppression: DG ..

2 minutes ago
 White House Says No Role for US in Creating Demili ..

White House Says No Role for US in Creating Demilitarized Zone Around Zaporizhzh ..

2 minutes ago
 German Bundestag to Honor Gorbachev With Minute of ..

German Bundestag to Honor Gorbachev With Minute of Silence on September 7

2 minutes ago
 Germany's Habeck Says Not Relying on Nord Stream 1 ..

Germany's Habeck Says Not Relying on Nord Stream 1 for Winter Gas Supplies

11 minutes ago
 E.Guinea detains ex-minister over criticising pres ..

E.Guinea detains ex-minister over criticising president

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.