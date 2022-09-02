Syed Ali Gilani 'true voice and hero of Kashmiris' struggle': Munir Akram

Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram on Thursday paid rich tributes to Syed Ali Gilani, the iconic Kashmiri leader, for his life-long struggle for right to self-determination, freedom and fundamental human rights, on the occasion of his first martyrdom anniversary

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram on Thursday paid rich tributes to Syed Ali Gilani, the iconic Kashmiri leader, for his life-long struggle for right to self-determination, freedom and fundamental human rights, on the occasion of his first martyrdom anniversary.

In a statement, Ambassador Akram said: "Ali Shah Gilani inspired every Kashmiri in resisting the illegal Indian occupation and unabated repression. He was a true voice and hero of the Kashmiris' struggle, who never lost his ideological moorings for a single moment.

Gilani struggled all his life for his people and suffered incarceration and torture by the occupying Indian state but remained resolute.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Gilani Sahab's family; the freedom loving people of Jammu & Kashmir and to the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

I am confident that the people of Kashmir and Pakistan, inspired by the example of Syed Geelani Sahib, will continue the struggle to secure self-determination and freedom for Jammu and Kashmir with renewed vigour and determination.

May his soul Rest In Peace!"