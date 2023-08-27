Open Menu

Syed Ali Gilani Was Symbol Of Resistance Movement: APHC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and parties have said that iconic leader Syed Ali Gilani's stance on Kashmir dispute was the symbol of Kashmiris' resistance struggle.

According to Kashmir media service, APHC leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Yasmeen Raja, Maulana Musaib Nadvi, Imtiyaz Rishi, Muhammad Hazeefa and Abdul Samad Inqilabi in their separate statements in Srinagar said that on the second martyrdom anniversary of Syed Ali Gilani on September 1, Kashmiris will march towards his graveyard in Hyderpora, Srinagar, to pay tribute to the great leader.

They said that the people of Kashmir would also renew their pledge that the mission of the veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani and other martyrs of Kashmir freedom movement will be accomplished at any cost.

They appealed to the people to demonstrate unity and the best way to pay tribute to the martyrs is to carry forward their mission.

Meanwhile, APHC AJK chapter leaders Altaf Hussain Wani, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Altaf Ahmed Butt, Syed Aijaz Rehmani and others in Islamabad paid glowing tributes to Syed Ali Gilani and said that his struggle and sacrifices would always be remembered in history.

They urged the Kashmiris, living in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and abroad to hold protest rallies and demonstrations on the martyrdom anniversary of Syed Ali Gilani and draw the attention of the international community towards the plight of enslaved and besieged Kashmiri people.

