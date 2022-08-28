Syed Ali Gilani was torchbearer of Kashmir freedom movement: GA Gulzar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Incarcerated All Parties Hurriyat Conference Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar has said that Iconic leader Syed Ali Gilani was the symbol of resistance and torchbearer of the Kashmir freedom movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement from Central Jail, Srinagar, said that on first martyrdom anniversary of Syed Ali Gilani on September 1, Kashmiris will observe strike and will march towards his graveyard in Hyderpora to pay homage to the great leader.

He said that the people of Kashmir would also renew their pledge that the mission of the veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani and other martyrs of the freedom movement will be accomplished at any cost.

He appealed to the people to demonstrate unity and follow the Calendar of APHC in letter and spirit. He said the best way to pay tribute to the martyrs is to carry forward their mission. He said teachings, struggle and sacrifice of Syed Ali Gilani is a model for the oppressed Kashmiris to follow.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar said that Syed Ali Gilani was kept under house arrest and was deprived of all basic freedoms and facilities which resulted in his martyrdom.

Many other leaders like Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai were kept in jail and finally murdered according to a well-conceived plan, he lamented.

He also expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists and said India is conspiring to rot them in jails and assassinate them one by one.

He appealed to the international community to come forward and rescue the Kashmiris from Hindutva terrorism raging in the disputed region.

Meanwhile, APHC AJK chapter leader Muhammad Sultan Butt in a statement in Islamabad paid glowing tributes to Syed Ali Gilani and said that his struggle and sacrifices would always be remembered in history.

He urged the Kashmiris living in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and abroad to hold protest rallies and demonstrations on the martyrdom anniversary of Syed Ali Gilani and draw the attention of the international community towards the plight of enslaved and besieged Kashmiri people.