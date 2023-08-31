ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The second martyrdom anniversary of veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, will be observed tomorrow, September 01.

According to Kashmir Media Service,Syed Ali Gilani died in Indian captivity on 1st September in 2021 at his residence in Srinagar where he had been kept under continued house arrest for over a decade.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for a march tomorrow towards the Hyderpora graveyard where Syed Ali Gilani is buried. All pro-freedom organizations have supported the call. The APHC has also urged the imams and khateebs to hold special prayers for the veteran leader and other Kashmiri martyrs in the mosques.

It has also appealed to the Kashmiris living across the world to hold peaceful demonstrations to draw the attention of the international community towards the Indian brutalities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Posters have appeared in different areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir urging the people to massively participate in the march and pay tribute to the veteran Kashmiri leader.

The posters read that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission will be accomplished at all costs.