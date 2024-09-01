Syed Ali Gilani’s 3rd Martyrdom Anniversary Observed On Sunday
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The third martyrdom anniversary of veteran Hurriyat leader and the icon of the Kashmir resistance movement, Syed Ali Gilani was observed on Sunday.
Syed Ali Gilani passed away on September 1, 2021, while under house arrest at his residence in Srinagar, where he had been confined for over a decade.
The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called upon people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to visit the Hyderpora graveyard, where Syed Ali Gilani is buried to pay their respects to him.
The APHC’s call has been supported by all pro-freedom organizations. The APHC has also urged imams and khateebs to conduct special prayers for the veteran pro-freedom leader and other Kashmiri martyrs in mosques.
Additionally, the APHC has appealed to the Kashmiri diaspora to hold peaceful demonstrations worldwide to highlight the ongoing human rights abuses in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
