Open Menu

Syed Ali Gilani’s 3rd Martyrdom Anniversary Observed On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Syed Ali Gilani’s 3rd martyrdom anniversary observed on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The third martyrdom anniversary of veteran Hurriyat leader and the icon of the Kashmir resistance movement, Syed Ali Gilani was observed on Sunday.

Syed Ali Gilani passed away on September 1, 2021, while under house arrest at his residence in Srinagar, where he had been confined for over a decade.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called upon people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to visit the Hyderpora graveyard, where Syed Ali Gilani is buried to pay their respects to him.

The APHC’s call has been supported by all pro-freedom organizations. The APHC has also urged imams and khateebs to conduct special prayers for the veteran pro-freedom leader and other Kashmiri martyrs in mosques.

Additionally, the APHC has appealed to the Kashmiri diaspora to hold peaceful demonstrations worldwide to highlight the ongoing human rights abuses in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Visit Jammu Srinagar September Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

16 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

16 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

17 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

19 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

20 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

20 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

23 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

23 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

24 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan