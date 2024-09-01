Syed Ali Gilani’s legacy celebrated at the Youth Conference in Pallandri

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) On the occasion of Syed Ali Gilani’s death anniversary, his legacy was celebrated with reverence at a youth conference held on Sunday at Khan Muhammad Khan Post Graduate College for Boys, Pallandri.

According to information, the event organized by the Institute of Multi-Track Dialogue, Diplomacy, and Development Studies with young participants who gathered to honor the life and enduring impact of one of Kashmir's most influential leaders.

The conference began with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by the National Anthem, setting a solemn tone for the proceedings.

Marking the anniversary of his passing, the event aimed to reflect on Syed Ali Gilani's relentless struggle for justice, his efforts to unite people across diverse backgrounds, and the lasting inspiration he provided to the youth.

Distinguished speakers addressed the audience, each highlighting different facets of Gilani's life.

Nimra Maqsood, a research scholar, emphasized Gilani's unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause, underscoring his leadership in the resistance movement and his visionary efforts to foster unity among the people.

Professor Masood provided a historical overview of Gilani's deep involvement in Kashmir's political landscape. He spoke of Gilani's significant contributions to education and intellectual development, which he used as tools of resistance, and his unique leadership style that combined strength with compassion.

Arshad Nadeem, a social activist, focused on Gilani's grassroots mobilization efforts and his passionate advocacy for human rights. Nadeem discussed how Gilani's ideology continues to resonate with the youth, inspiring them to engage in social and political activism.

Professor Nouman Siddiqui explored the philosophical underpinnings of Gilani's resistance, delving into his contributions to political thought and his enduring message of perseverance in the face of adversity.

Justice Hameed addressed the legal challenges Gilani faced throughout his life, his dedication to strengthening local institutions against external pressures, and his lasting legacy in the realm of law and justice.

As the conference commemorated Syed Ali Gilani’s death anniversary, it provided a platform for the youth to gain a deeper understanding of his extraordinary life and his influence on Kashmir's ongoing struggle for self-determination and unity.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of the commitment to the principles Gilani championed, leaving the audience deeply inspired by his legacy of leadership, resistance, and unwavering dedication to justice.

