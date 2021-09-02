(@fidahassanain)

The Army Chief said that the lifelong sacrifices and ceaseless struggle of Syed Ali Gilani symbolizes indomitable resolve of Kashmiris against Indian occupation.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August Sept 2nd, 2021) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani.

The Army Chief said that the lifelong sacrifices and ceaseless struggle of Syed Ali Gilani symbolizes indomitable resolve of Kashmiris against Indian occupation.

He said Ali Gilani’s dream and his mission will live on until People of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) win their right of self-determination.

Veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani passed away in Srinagar on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ali Gilani who was under house arrest for the past many years, died at the age of 92.

He was been laid to rest in tight military siege at Haiderpora in Srinagar early Thursday morning. The occupation authorities had put strict restrictions on the movement of the people and the whole area was cordoned off.

Although Syed Ali Gilani and his family wanted him to be buried at Martyrs Graveyard in Srinagar, but the Indian authorities did not allow it fearing agitation from people of occupied Kashmir. He was buried just few meters away from his house in Hyderpora, Srinagar.

A small number of people mainly some close relatives were allowed to participate in the funeral prayers and to have a last glimpse of the martyred leader. Indian army had laid restrictions all across the occupied valley to prevent mammoth gathering on the funeral of Syed Ali Gilani.

Soon after the news of Syed Ali Gilani’s demise spread out, announcements were made from mosques around Srinagar calling out people to come out of their homes to pay homage to Syed Ali Gilani.

However, Indian authorities used coercive measures to dissuade people from coming out of their homes. Several Hurriyat leaders and activists including Mukhtar Ahmad Waza have been rounded up by the Indian authorities as well.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has also fervently appealed to the people of Kashmir to come out of their homes and hold large protest against the cruelty of Modi regime. The APHC has asked people to hold Gaibana Namaz-e-Janza (funerals in absentia) in every nook and corner of the occupied territory.

Syed Ali Gilani born on 29 September 1929, a veteran of Kashmiri politics was the Chairman of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

Syed Ali Gilani all along his life strived for the cause of freedom of Kashmir from Indian illegal occupation. He remained at the forefront of the Kashmiris struggle for right to self-determination.

He remained associated with the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir for most part of his life but later founded his own party by the name of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

He was a staunch opponent of Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and led Kashmiris struggle for right to self-determination.

He was previously a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir but later on founded his own party by the name of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. He served as the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, a forum of freedom parties in Jammu and Kashmir. He was a member of Kashmir Assembly from the Sopore constituency of Jammu and Kashmir three times (1972, 1977 and 1987).