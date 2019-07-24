Syed Ali Haider Zaidi terms Prime Minister 's ongoing visit to US historical

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 38 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Tuesday termed the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States (US) historical and fruitful.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan had talked with the US President Donald Trump on all issues including Kashmir, Afghanistan and others.

The minister lauded the mediation offer of Trump regarding Kashmir dispute.

Both the US and Pakistan were enjoying good cordial relations, he said and added that the visit would further cement bilateral ties between the two countries.

He said Donald Trump had accepted the offer of the prime minister to visit Pakistan. Ali Haider Zaidi stressed upon the need to improve people to people contact for more strengthening the relations between Pakistan and America.

