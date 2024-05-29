Syed Ali Raza Assumes Charge As DIG Operations
Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Syed Ali Raza a Senior Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, on Tuesday, assumed the charge of the office of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Islamabad.
He was previously posted as SSP (Operations) in Lahore. After taking charge of his post as DIG Islamabad, he visited the different sections and held an introductory meeting with the staff.
While addressing the officers Syed Ali Raza has stated that we all are duty-bound to uphold the rule of law and protect the life and property of the common citizens.
“It should be clear to all that we all have to uphold the rule of law, protect the life and property of citizens, perform our duties responsibly and efficiently, and in this process, no one, including me, is above the law” he reiterated.
He made it clear that if anyone thinks that he will misuse the power of uniform, it will not be acceptable. “All of us together as a team will play our role in making this city a cradle of peace in this best environment’ he affirmed.
Moreover, DIG Syed Ali Raza was considered a professional, experienced and crime fighter officer.
