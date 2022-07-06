Syed Amin stresses for formation of JWG between Pakistan,Turkmenistan

UrduPoint.com

Published July 06, 2022

Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque on Wednesday emphasised the need for forming a Joint Working Group (JWG) with Turkmenistan for the promotion of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector

During a meeting with Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov the minister said that tripartite cooperation can be enhanced for using optical fiber cable enroute Afghanistan.

During a meeting with Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov the minister said that tripartite cooperation can be enhanced for using optical fiber cable enroute Afghanistan.

Amin said that the access of Pakistani freelancers to Turkmenistan's market will be helpful for promoting ICT.

He said Turkeminstan can benefit from Pakistan's experts' services in Software, cyber security, data protection, gaming, and animation. Turkmenistan's companies can use Pakistan as a digital gateway for international access, he added.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan said that Pakistan and Turkmenistan have strong brotherly relations and the cooperation in the ICT sector will enhance ties between the two countries.

He also lauded the performance of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication. The meeting was also attended by senior officers of the ministry.

