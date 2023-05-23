(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Tuesday chaired the Universal Service Fund (USF) Policy Committee meeting held at the committee room the of Ministry of IT.

Secretary IT Navid Ahmed Shaikh was also present in the meeting.

The committee approved the release of Rs. 4,370 million to USF company for the fourth quarter of FY-2022-23.

CEO USF Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary apprised the committee about the ongoing projects, adding that funds are available for the payment in phases for these projects in the current year, while further Rs. 33 billion will be required in year 2024 for overall payments by the company.

He said that on the direction of Federal Minister for IT, 65 projects worth Rs.

over 70 billion were launched during last four years for providing broadband services to masses in far-flung areas of the country.

Meanwhile, Ignite Policy Committee meeting was held under Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque.

The meeting gave approval for releasing Rs. 199 million to Ignite for the fourth quarter of the current financial year.

Earlier, CEO Ignite Asim Shahryar Husain briefed the chair about the ongoing projects.

Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque also presided over the 56th board Director (BoD) meeting of the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). The meeting was apprised about the appointment of new CEO PSEB Syed Ali Raza.