Syed Amin Ul Haque Inaugurates Amazon Software Technology Park

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2021 | 07:48 PM

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque inaugurated Amazon Software Technology Park here on Wednesday aimed at providing state-of-the-art facilities required by the industry under one roof

Managing Director Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) Osman Nasir, Chairman Amazon Software Technology Park Shafiq Akbar, officers of Ministry of IT & Telecom and PSEB were also present at the ceremony.

Amazon Software Technology Park was established in collaboration with Pakistan Software Export Board and Amazon Mall where IT professionals or companies can rent space for their business.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Pakistan's IT companies were providing services to world institutions in over 120 countries.

He said that Pakistan's IT industry was rapidly progressing and exports related to this industry are also increasing.

He said that technology was changing with every passing day, adding that Pakistan needed to equip the country's youth with modern technology.

He said youth are the country's asset, adding that steps are being taken to connect the masses in rural areas with the digital world.

Connectivity was the topmost priority of the government and as without broadband facility, Pakistan cannot connect with the digital world, he said.

The minister said that presently 22 Software technology parks were operative in small cities and his ministry had set the target of taking the number of technology parks up to 40 by December 2022.

