Syed Arsalan Anwar Shah posted as AC Sindh Revenue Board

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Revenue board of the Government of Sindh through a notification has appointed Syed Arsalan Anwar Shah as Assistant Commissioner Unit 34 B Sindh Revenue Board Office Shaheed Benazirabad Division.

After assuming charge of his position, Syed Arslan Anwar Shah has given instructions to his staff to ensure revenue collection should be ensured, particularly documentation sectors where there is a high risk of revenue losses.

He warned to take strict legal action against those who were not paying taxes.

He further said that tax collection will be ensured for securing the future of the nation, which will benefit our future generation.