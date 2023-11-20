Open Menu

Syed Asghar Shah 's 752nd Annual Urs Celebrations Commenced

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Syed Asghar Shah 's 752nd annual Urs celebrations commenced

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The celebrations of 752nd Annual Urs of Saint Syed Ali Asghar Shah famed as Sakhi Jam Datar for formally opened officially on Monday.

Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind, Administrator Auqaf Irshad Ali Samo, Dargah Sajjada Nasheed Faqeer Naveed Hussain Vistro, Manager Auqaf Ahmed Ali Brohi and other laid the Chadar at the shrine followed by special Dua for the solidarity and prosperity was offered for the country and Sindh Province.

Talking to media persons, the commissioner said that the culture and civilization of Sindh were one of the civilizations of world and it was the learning institutions of part playing saints and religious elites.

He said that attendance at the shrine Sakhi Jam Datar give heartily satisfaction.

The deputy commissioner and other said that celebrating the Urs and spreading the lessons of Saints was need of hour in order to bring an end to hatred from the society.

The DC said that instructions were issued to concerned administration for providing facilities to the followers of Saint.

Later the Commissioner and DC visited exhibition ground where different organization had installed camps related to health, education, livestock, social welfare, agriculture, exhibition stalls and medical camp were inaugurated.

In the opening of informative session, the participants were District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Assistant Commissioner Daur Rafia Naz, District sports Officer Abdul Rahim Rajput, Deputy Director Livestock Dr Aijaz Laghari, Senior Veterinary Officer Dr Tariq Noorani, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino and officials of related departments.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion

. The programs of first day of Urs included exhibition of high race domestic animals, shooting bal, Kabadi, Sindhi traditional wrestling and other competitions.

On the occasion, the district administration would organize Soofiana music program performed by Deeba Sahr, Farzana Bahar, Ayaz Samo, Soofi performer Rizwan, Kamran and others.

The programs of Annual Urs would continue till November 22.

APP/rzq/mwq

