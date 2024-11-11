HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The 753rd annual Urs of renowned spiritual leader Syed Asghar Ali Shah, also known as Sakhi Jam Datar, has commenced with a three-day official ceremony. Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder, Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon, and other dignitaries inaugurated the event by laying a chadar at the shrine, offering special prayers for the country's peace and prosperity .

During the ceremony, Commissioner Hyder and Deputy Commissioner Memon emphasized the importance of Sindh's culture and civilization, stating that it is one of the oldest in the world. They noted that the shrines of spiritual leaders like Sakhi Jam Datar serve as institutions promoting peace, harmony, and national unity ¹.

To ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims, the administration has been directed to provide necessary facilities, including uninterrupted electricity supply throughout the three-day event ¹.

The ceremony also featured the inauguration of stalls set up by various departments, including education, health, livestock, agriculture, social welfare, and non-governmental organizations. sports competitions, such as cricket, kabaddi, and wrestling, are also being held ¹.

The Urs celebrations will continue until November 13, with strict security arrangements in place to ensure the safety of attendees .

APP/rzq/mwq