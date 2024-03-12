Syed Asif Hyder Shah posted as Chief Secretary Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Syed Asif Hyder Shah, BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service on Tuesday was transferred and posted as new Chief Secretary Sindh with immediate effect.

According to notification, Syed Asif Hyder Shah, presently posted as Secretary Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Division was transferred and posted as Chief Secretary Sindh province with immediate effect until further orders.

Shah will replace Fakhre Alam.