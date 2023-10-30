Open Menu

Syed Ata-ur-Rehman Assumes Role Of Religious Affairs Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2023 | 08:02 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, a distinguished BS-21 officer from the Pakistan Administrative Service, on Monday took on the crucial role of secretary within the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

According a notification issued by the Establishment Division, this appointment, effective immediately, is set to last for three months or until a regular incumbent, whichever comes first.

Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, who currently serves as the additional secretary within the same ministry, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this temporary role.

His assignment is expected to ensure smooth functioning of the ministry during this transition period, and his extensive background in administrative service makes him a fitting choice for the position.

As the new Acting Secretary, Syed Ata-ur-Rehman is set to play a pivotal role in overseeing and coordinating matters related to religious affairs and interfaith harmony. This assignment is critical, as it impacts a wide range of issues and requires a steady hand to navigate.

