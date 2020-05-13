Former MPA Syed Ejaz Hussain Bokhari's wife laid to rest in her ancestral grave yard in village Kamra

A large number of people attended the funeral prayer. She was the aunt of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfi Bokhari.