Syed Ejaz Hussain Bokhari's Wife Laid To Rest In Her Ancestral Grave Yard

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 08:09 PM

Syed Ejaz Hussain Bokhari's wife laid to rest in her ancestral grave yard

Former MPA Syed Ejaz Hussain Bokhari's wife laid to rest in her ancestral grave yard in village Kamra

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Former MPA Syed Ejaz Hussain Bokhari's wife laid to rest in her ancestral grave yard in village Kamra .

A large number of people attended the funeral prayer. She was the aunt of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfi Bokhari.

