Syed Faisal inaugurates new website for Makran Division

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Makran Division Syed Faisal Ahmed on Wednesday inaugurated a new website for Makran division at Commissioner Makran Office, Turbat.

Deputy Commissioner Katch Major (Retd) Basheer Ahmed Bareach, Deputy Project Director Turbat City Development Mujeebur Rahman. Assistant Commissioner Political Muhammad Jan Dashti and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner Makran was briefed about the newly-developed website, on which news, articles, features and advertisements will be posted in addition to the profile and line department data details of District Katch, District Gwadar and Panjgur of Makran to timely provide information to the people of the area.

The website was jointly developed by District IT Officer Katch Hamal Baloch, District IT Officer Gwadar Rahmad Baloch and District IT Officer Panjgur Jafar Baloch under the leadership of IT Officer Ayaz Hashal along with web Designer Maqsood Karim. It has been developed keeping in mind the amenities of the people of Makran Division.

This website can be searched at https://commissionermekran.gob.pk/.