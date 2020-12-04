Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam here on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of father in law of Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam here on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of father in law of Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research.

The father in law of Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan died in Multan on Friday, said a press release issued here.

In his condolence message, the minister prayed for the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.