UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syed Fakhar Imam Condoles Death Of Rao Ajmal's Father In Law

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:04 PM

Syed Fakhar Imam condoles death of Rao Ajmal's father in law

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam here on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of father in law of Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam here on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of father in law of Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research.

The father in law of Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan died in Multan on Friday, said a press release issued here.

In his condolence message, the minister prayed for the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.

Related Topics

Multan National Assembly Died Family Sad

Recent Stories

PM calls for $ 500 billion fund for poor countries ..

2 minutes ago

Head of German Parliamentary Committee Notes Progr ..

2 minutes ago

UPDATE - Explosion Hit Engen Oil Refinery in South ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Building Unmanned Underwater Vessels for De ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine Border Service Heard No Shots Near Border ..

6 minutes ago

Brunei reports no new COVID-19 cases, 1 more recov ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.