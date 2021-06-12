Syed Fakhar Imam inaugurates anti-typhoid drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam on Saturday inaugurated the anti-typhoid vaccination drive.

The anti-typhoid injections would be inoculated to 2,43,000 kids aging nine months to 15 years old at 18 urban Union Councils of the district.

Speaking on this occasion, Syed Fakhar Imam said role of frontline fighters against Coronavirus is appreciable.

He urged parents to must inoculate anti-typhoid vaccination to their children up-to the age group set necessary for their protection.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said health department was also taken on board in anti-typhoid campaign.

He added that the district administration was active to curtail spread of dengue as well as corona.

Member Provincial Assembly Syed Khawar Ali Shah said the provincial government was taking steps all these steps to ensure health of people.

He also urged citizens to vaccinate themselves and their family members against corona.