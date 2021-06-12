UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syed Fakhar Imam Inaugurates Anti-typhoid Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Syed Fakhar Imam inaugurates anti-typhoid drive

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam on Saturday inaugurated the anti-typhoid vaccination drive.

The anti-typhoid injections would be inoculated to 2,43,000 kids aging nine months to 15 years old at 18 urban Union Councils of the district.

Speaking on this occasion, Syed Fakhar Imam said role of frontline fighters against Coronavirus is appreciable.

He urged parents to must inoculate anti-typhoid vaccination to their children up-to the age group set necessary for their protection.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said health department was also taken on board in anti-typhoid campaign.

He added that the district administration was active to curtail spread of dengue as well as corona.

Member Provincial Assembly Syed Khawar Ali Shah said the provincial government was taking steps all these steps to ensure health of people.

He also urged citizens to vaccinate themselves and their family members against corona.

Related Topics

Dengue Provincial Assembly Khawar Ali Family All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Budget 2021-22: POL prices are likely to increase ..

9 minutes ago

CBUAE issues guidances for its licensed financial ..

31 minutes ago

COAS visits Sialkot, Kotli, witnesses troops’ ex ..

38 minutes ago

337248 people completes vaccination course in KP: ..

31 minutes ago

Paris Police Disperse Large Street Party Over Sani ..

32 minutes ago

20 held for gambling in faisalabad

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.