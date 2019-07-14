Syed Fakhar Imam meets CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday.

According to a handout issued here, atrocities on the Kashmiri people were strongly condemned by the chief minister and the Kashmir committee chairman.

The CM said that cruelties of Indian forces could not suppress the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people as India had touched the limits of brutality in the occupied Kashmir.

Unarmed and innocent people of Kashmir were writing the freedom movement with their blood and there was no justification of silence of the international community, he added.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that it was the need of hour that international community should take notice of these violations.

Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam said, "freedom is a fundamental right of the Kashmiri people and the international community needs to wake up and talk about the abuse of rights of Kahsmiri people."