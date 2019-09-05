Syed Fakhar Imam urges world to raise voice against continued curfew in IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday urged the international community to raise their voice against continued curfew in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday urged the international community to raise their voice against continued curfew in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a rally "Sada-e-Kashmir" organized by Kashmir divided families of Occupied Kashmir from China Chowk to D-Chowk to highlight the worst humanitarian crisis and Indian aggression, he said Pakistan is raising the Kashmir issue at all the international forum.

Fakhar Imam said Pakistan was using all diplomatic channels to pressurize India to lift curfew from Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and give Kashmiris their right to self-determination in line with the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The people of IOK were suffering as the supply of daily commodities and medicine was suspended to the area due to blockade by Indian forces since August 5. He said many Kashmiris had been detained by Indian forces and taken to unknown places.

He also urged the international human rights organizations to take notice of human rights violation being committed by brutal Indian forces in Held Kashmir and send their representatives to monitor the situation on ground.

A large numbers of people participated in the rally.