Open Menu

Syed Fakhar Jihan Expresses Commitment To Promotion Of Sports In The Province

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Syed Fakhar Jihan expresses commitment to promotion of sports in the province

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister KP on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jihan Sunday expressed his commitment to promoting sports in the province and providing facilities and infrastructure to support athletes in every sport.

He expressed these views while addressing as the chief guest at the final match of the Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament organized by the Sports Department.

The Advisor announced that more sports competitions and events would be held in the Hazara region, including shooting competitions for police and other departments.

He emphasized that the provincial government is dedicated to providing sports facilities and infrastructure across the province and is committed to supporting athletes, whom he described as the assets of the province.

The Advisor praised the tournament as a great initiative for promoting sports and providing a healthy recreational activity for government officials. He expressed his hope to bring international cricket to the province soon.

The chief guest distributed prizes among the winning and runner-up teams and praised their performances. He also watched the final match between the Police and Anti-Corruption Departments teams and distributed trophies to the finalists.

In the tournament 32 teams from various line departments, including the Administration Department, participated where the Police and Anti-Corruption Departments teams reached in the final match.

Related Topics

Cricket Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Sports Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

23 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

1 day ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

1 day ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

1 day ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

1 day ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

1 day ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

1 day ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

1 day ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan