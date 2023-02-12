Syed Feroz visits Pakistan International Maritime Expo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Advisor at the board of Investment, Balochistan, Syed Feroz Alam Shah, visited Pakistan International Maritime Expo organized by Pakistan Navy at Karachi Expo Center, a statement issued here on Sunday said.

He visited the stalls set up by the Gwadar Development Authority, Oil & Gas, Maritime, KPT, Port Qasim, Fishermen, Health & Safety, and others.

It may be recalled that more than one hundred domestic and foreign companies have set up stalls for their products at the Pakistan International Maritime Expo.

Syed Feroze lauded the efforts of Pakistan Navy for brilliantly highlighting the capabilities and opportunities of the Blue Economy in Pakistan.

While talking to the media, he said that there are immense opportunities for profitable investment and trade in the maritime sector of Pakistan.

"There will be an extraordinary increase in foreign exchange reserves in the form of foreign trading, which will strengthen the Pakistani economy." Stressing the need for investing in the energy sector, he said that there are ample opportunities for the blue economy in the energy sector as well.

"Electricity with little investment can be generated by installing solar panels under the sea," he said and noted that floating solar systems and offshore wind projects can expand the blue economy opportunities through cheap sources of energy such as wind.

By installing wind turbines on the sea and beach, electricity can be generated, which will prove to be an important milestone in the development of the coastal area," he stressed.