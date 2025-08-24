Open Menu

Syed Hajver National Conference, Sufi Poetry Festival Held

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Syed Hajver National Conference and Sufi Mushaira were held in connection with the millennium celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh’s book Kashf-ul-Mahjoob.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Shafi Hussain was a special guest at the conference held at a local hotel. Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin, Secretary Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari, Chairman of the Islamic Ideological Council Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi also attended the conference.

Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA) is believed to have contributed significantly to the spread of islam in South Asia through his preaching.

Noted scholar Tariq Najmi told APP that Hazrat Ali Hajveri's core teachings emphasise the importance of 'Sufi principles' such as inner purification (tazkiyatun-nafs) of the heart from negative traits like jealousy and hatred, while cultivating positive attributes like sincerity, love, and reliance on Allah (tawakkul), and adhering to Islamic law (shariah) as the foundation for spiritual growth.

He stressed the necessity of spiritual enlightenment through the guidance of a true teacher, the importance of 'knowledge (ilm)', and the practice of humility and compassion toward all humanity.

