Syed Hajver National Conference, Sufi Poetry Festival Held
Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Syed Hajver National Conference and Sufi Mushaira were held in connection with the millennium celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh’s book Kashf-ul-Mahjoob.
Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Shafi Hussain was a special guest at the conference held at a local hotel. Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin, Secretary Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari, Chairman of the Islamic Ideological Council Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi also attended the conference.
Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA) is believed to have contributed significantly to the spread of islam in South Asia through his preaching.
Noted scholar Tariq Najmi told APP that Hazrat Ali Hajveri's core teachings emphasise the importance of 'Sufi principles' such as inner purification (tazkiyatun-nafs) of the heart from negative traits like jealousy and hatred, while cultivating positive attributes like sincerity, love, and reliance on Allah (tawakkul), and adhering to Islamic law (shariah) as the foundation for spiritual growth.
He stressed the necessity of spiritual enlightenment through the guidance of a true teacher, the importance of 'knowledge (ilm)', and the practice of humility and compassion toward all humanity.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Govt takes all measures to provide relief to flood victims: Muqam3 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviewed dengue situation in Murree3 minutes ago
-
Syed Hajver National Conference, Sufi Poetry Festival held3 minutes ago
-
95pc work on safe city project completed, says RPO3 minutes ago
-
95% compensation paid to flood victims in mansehra: Asad Lodhi3 minutes ago
-
Agriculture officials visit cotton growing areas for better cotton crop management3 minutes ago
-
FESCO officer Sarfraz secures top spot in WAPDA’s 56th session among 10 DISCOs3 minutes ago
-
Flash floods claim 788, lives, injure 1,018, damage 6,630 homes, perish 5,548 livestock's Since J ..13 minutes ago
-
District administration fully active in relief operations across Dera: DC13 minutes ago
-
22 newly constructed police stations handed over to Lahore Police23 minutes ago
-
CTO Pari Gul directs officers to ensure smooth traffic flow, zero tolerance on violations33 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Raiwind Tablighi Markaz43 minutes ago