Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi wins PP-212

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi an independent candidate has won the election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-212 Khanewal VIII by securing 38,099 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ghulam Murtaza an independent candidate who bagged 12,322 votes.

Voters’ turnout remained at 56.78 per cent.