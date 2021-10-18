UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Monday strongly condemned the blast that occurred near Balochistan University on Quetta's Sariab Road

He paid tribute to the policeman who embraced martyrdom in the blast and prayed for the early recovery of injured police officials and other people.

Ijaz said that a handful of terrorists could not weaken the firm determination of the nation as the whole nation was united to curb this menace.

He offered condolences to the family of the martyred official and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

