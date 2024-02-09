Syed Ijaz Hussain Bukhari wins PP-3 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Syed Ijaz Hussain Bukhari has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-3, Attock-III by securing 36,897 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Hameed Akbar who bagged 31,857 votes.

The voters’ turnout remained 52.89%.