Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah elected as President of Karachi Hockey Association

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah was elected as the President of Karachi Hockey Association (KHA), while Olympian Hanif Khan was elected as the Secretary of the Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah was elected as the President of Karachi Hockey Association (KHA), while Olympian Hanif Khan was elected as the Secretary of the Association.

On this occasion, Association President Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah said that we will work together for further improvement of the hockey, said a statement on Tuesday.

He said that we are determined to renovate the stadium, build a gym and swimming pool.

The statement added that KHA President Dr. Junaid Ali Shah and Secretary Haider Hussain resigned from their respective positions due to personal commitments. In view of their resignations, an emergency meeting of the Executive Council of KHA was called.

The resignations of Dr. Junaid Ali Shah and Haider Hussain were accepted in the meeting.

Senior Vice President Ijazuddin proposed the Names of Imtiaz Ali Shah and Olympian Hanif Khan for both positions. It was agreed to make Ali Shah the president and Hanif Khan the secretary.

Olympian Hanif Khan is also a member of the executive board of PHF.

At the end of the meeting, the executive council paid tribute to former president Dr. Junaid Ali Shah and secretary Haider Hussain for their services.

On this occasion, former President Dr. Junaid Ali Shah participated in the online meeting and congratulated the newly elected President Imtiaz Ali Shah and Olympian Hanif Khan.