Syed Jafer Shah Was A Key Leader Of PTI : Gandapour,Said Ullah Niazi

Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:31 PM

Syed Jafer Shah was a key leader of PTI : Gandapour,Said Ullah Niazi

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :PTI Chief Organiser Saif Ullah Khan Niazi, Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon and other party leadership visited Al-Murtaza House in Jalalabad Gilgit to offer condolences with the family of Syed Jaffar Shah Former President PTI GB chapter.

On the occasion Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Ameen Gandapour and Said Ullah Niazi said that Syed Jafer Shah was a key leader of PTI and within a short period of time he took up the PTI GB at the sky high.He said that "we cannot forget the services rendered by Syed Jafer Shah for the promotion of party across GB." He said his demise was a big loss for PTI and now his son Syed Suhail would contest from his constituency GBA 3 as a condidate of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf.

