Syed Javed Iqbal Assumes Charge Of OPC Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:10 PM

Syed Javed Iqbal assumes charge of OPC Commissioner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari on Monday assumed the charge of his office as Commissioner, Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab.

Prior to this posting, he was serving as Secretary Transport/Chairman Provincial Transport Authority. Earlier, he also served on various significant posts such as Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department, Member (Colonies) board of Revenue, Registrar Cooperatives Punjab, District Coordination Officer Kasur, District Coordination Officer Toba Tek Singh, Director Anti-corruption Sargodha Division along with other important portfolios.

He had already served as Director General Overseas Pakistanis Commission for almost 2 years. He was briefed by OPC officers about the performance as well as challenges faced by the department. "We will leave no stone unturned in facilitating Pakistani expatriates and make the department more efficient and effective," he added.

Vice Chairperson OPC Ch. Waseem Akhtar, DG OPC Ahsan Waheed and all officers extended their good wishes to the newly appointed Commissioner.

