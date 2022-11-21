Syed Jawad Muzaffar posted as DC Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Syed Jawad Muzaffar, an officer of PAS (BS-18) presently posted as Additional Commissioner-II, Karachi division was transferred and posted as Collector/Deputy Commissioner Matiari district.

According to notification, Syed Jawad Muzaffar has been posted as DC Matiari with immediate effect and until further orders by relieving Shehryar Gul Memon DC Shaheed Benazirabad of additional charge.

It is pertinent to mention that Matiari DC Adnan Rashid had been removed from the post after being arrested by the Anti Corruption Establishment on the charges of corruption.