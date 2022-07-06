UrduPoint.com

Syed Jibran, Neelam Muneer Give Sneak Peek Of Upcoming Eid Telefilm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Syed Jibran, Neelam Muneer give sneak peek of upcoming Eid Telefilm

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistani heartthrob Syed Jibran and the gorgeous Neelam Muneer are all set to amuse fans with their upcoming horror-comedy telefilm 'Bhoot Bakra', releasing on Eid-ul-Azha and netizens can't get enough of it.

With Eid-ul-Azha just around the corner, celebrities are gearing up to make the Eid holidays momentous with a burgeoning list of dramas and Eid telefilms in the pipeline.

Recently, the reel life couple Neelam and Jibran treated fans with first glimpse of their Eid telefilm 'Bhoot Bakra' on their social media handles and also shared behind the scene videos and pictures of their much-anticipated collaboration.

Shortly after, the Instagram reels garnered fans as well as celebrities attention. Fans showered the starlets with adoration and best wishes for their new release.

Produced under the banner of Big Bang Entertainment, Bhoot Bakra is co-written by Ali Abbas Naqvi and Basit Naqvi while Bilal Atif Khan has directed the much-talked-about telefilm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Holidays Neelam Neelam Muneer Syed Jibran All Best Instagram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th Jul ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th July 2022

2 hours ago
 President grieved over deaths caused by heavy rain ..

President grieved over deaths caused by heavy rains in Quetta

11 hours ago
 Ashrafi asks Pakistanis to avoid performing hajj w ..

Ashrafi asks Pakistanis to avoid performing hajj without permission

11 hours ago
 Govt trying to provide maximum relief to poor peop ..

Govt trying to provide maximum relief to poor people: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

11 hours ago
 Parliament's national security committee gives go- ..

Parliament's national security committee gives go-ahead to govt for talks with T ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.