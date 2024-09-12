Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah Elected As Chairman NA Special Committee
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 11:34 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) A maiden meeting of the Special Committee of the National Assembly held on Thursday at the Parliament House in which MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah was unanimously elected as the chairman of the committee.
Sahibzada Hamid Raza proposed the name of Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah as the chairman of the committee which Mehmood Khan Achakzai and other members seconded him as a Chairman, said a press release.
Members of the Committee felicitated Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on being elected as the Chairman.
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Dr.
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Abdul Aleem Khan also participated in the committee meeting.
MNAs Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Aminul Haq, Muhammad Ejazul Haq, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Mr. Paulin, Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza, Gohar Ali Khan, Hameed Hussain, Mahmood Khan Achakzai participated in the meeting.
JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the Opposition leader Omer Ayub Khan also attended the meeting.
Adviser to Speaker for Legislation Muhammad Mushtaq congratulated Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah upon his election as the Chairman and assured him all possible assistance from the National Assembly Secretariat.
