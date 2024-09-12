Open Menu

Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah Elected As Chairman NA Special Committee

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 11:34 PM

Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah elected as Chairman NA special committee

A maiden meeting of the Special Committee of the National Assembly held on Thursday at the Parliament House in which MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah was unanimously elected as the chairman of the committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) A maiden meeting of the Special Committee of the National Assembly held on Thursday at the Parliament House in which MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah was unanimously elected as the chairman of the committee.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza proposed the name of Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah as the chairman of the committee which Mehmood Khan Achakzai and other members seconded him as a Chairman, said a press release.

Members of the Committee felicitated Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on being elected as the Chairman.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Dr.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Abdul Aleem Khan also participated in the committee meeting.

MNAs Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Aminul Haq, Muhammad Ejazul Haq, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Mr. Paulin, Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza, Gohar Ali Khan, Hameed Hussain, Mahmood Khan Achakzai participated in the meeting.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the Opposition leader Omer Ayub Khan also attended the meeting.

Adviser to Speaker for Legislation Muhammad Mushtaq congratulated Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah upon his election as the Chairman and assured him all possible assistance from the National Assembly Secretariat.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Mahmood Khan Achakzai Parliament Ishaq Dar Khursheed Ahmed Khalid Maqbool Abdul Aleem Khan All From Opposition

Recent Stories

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

10 minutes ago
 Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

10 minutes ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

10 minutes ago
 SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi cel ..

SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations

14 minutes ago
 30 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Thursday

30 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Thursday

39 seconds ago
 Kashmiris voice concerns at UNHRC general debate o ..

Kashmiris voice concerns at UNHRC general debate on human rights violations in I ..

40 seconds ago
Gilani reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to "Shangha ..

Gilani reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to "Shanghai Spirit"

43 seconds ago
 Punjab's Anti-Polio campaign enters 4th day; 11.1 ..

Punjab's Anti-Polio campaign enters 4th day; 11.1 mln children vaccinated so far

45 seconds ago
 PAK, SA women set for three-match T-20 series in M ..

PAK, SA women set for three-match T-20 series in Multan

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge to ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge to $ 14.8 billion

29 minutes ago
 SBP slashes policy rate by 200bps to 17.5%

SBP slashes policy rate by 200bps to 17.5%

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on A ..

Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone in ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan