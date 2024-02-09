Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah Wins NA-201 Election
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Parliamentarian Candidate Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-201 Sukkur-II by securing 1,20,219 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam candidate Mohammad Saleh Indhar, who bagged 53,302 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 50.44 percent.
