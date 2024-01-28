Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, independent candidate for NA 212 joins PPP

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, the independent candidate for NA 212 and PS 46 and the provincial head of the Pakistan Peoples Party, together with his brother Irfan Shah, have joined the PPP alongside Faryal Talpar Mirpurkhas, the president of the party's central leadership.

Following his PPP membership, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah resigned from the National Assembly, NA-212, to make room for Mir Munwar Ali Khan Talpur, the candidate for the Pakistan Peoples Party, and Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, the candidate for the PS46 PPP.

