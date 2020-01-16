Syed Munawar Ali Shah posted as Principal SPSTI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sindh Home Department has posted Syed Munawar Ali Shah (BS-18) as Principal Sindh Prisons Staff Training Institute (SPSTI) Nara, Hyderabad.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, the Sindh Home Department has also posted Mumtaz Ahmed Raja (BS-18) as Superintendent Special Prison Nara, Hyderabad.

The former acting Superintendent of Nara Jail, BS-17 Ashfaque Ahmed Kalwar, has been posted as Deputy Superintendent District Prison Ghotki.