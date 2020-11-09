UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syed Murad Ali Shah Approves Compensation For Rain-affectees Over 2.2m People

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:29 PM

Syed Murad Ali Shah approves compensation for rain-affectees over 2.2m people

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in principle, has approved disbursement of compensation among the recent rain affected people of 20 districts, already declared as calamity hit area, but the amount of the compensation would be decided by the cabinet

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in principle, has approved disbursement of compensation among the recent rain affected people of 20 districts, already declared as calamity hit area, but the amount of the compensation would be decided by the cabinet.

He took this decision while presiding over a meeting to assess the losses/damages caused by recent heavy rains in the province. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Special Assistant to CM Haris Gazdar, Chairman P&D M. Waseem, PSCM Sajid Jamal ABro, SMBR Qazi Shahid Parvez, and Adl Secretary Finance.

Briefing the chief minister, SMBR Qazi Shahid Parvez said that the government has already declared 20 districts as calamity hit districts, including Karachi Division: South, West, East, Central, Korangi and Malir; Hyderabad: Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari and Dadu; Mirpurkhas Division: Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparkar districts; Shaheed Benazirabad: Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts.

Overall 1752 dehs, 2297108 population, 1499411 acres of standing crops, 291981 households, and 129,2643 houses damaged. The chief minister was given a district-wise presentation on the losses/damages of the 2020 monsoon.

It was pointed out that heavy rains claimed 149 lives, injured 103 persons, and perished 19858 animals, including cows, buffalos, horses, goats, sheep and donkeys.

The chief minister worked losses of worth Rs8 billion and said his government would give compensation to the poor affected people all over Sindh to rehabilitate them.

He discussed different rates for different losses and, in principle, approved to disburse the amount but the matter would be placed before the cabinet for final nod.

Ensuring transparency, the chief minister said that the amount would be given to the affected people for the category such as deaths, injured, damaged houses and perished cattle through ATM cards.

He directed chief secretary Mumtaz Shah to talk to the Sindh Bank and work out a detailed plan for issuance of the cards at the earliest. The beneficiaries must have a CNIC card and the cards would be verified from the NDRA before disbursement of the compensation.

Meanwhile, he directed the SMBR to verify the list of the affected people, houses, cattle, deaths and injured persons for finalization of the list.

Shah said that when the cash would be transferred for the affected people they would receive a SMS on the mobile phone.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Injured Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Poor Mobile Hyderabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Sanghar Matiari Tharparkar Korangi Sujawal SMS 2020 Murad Ali Shah Sindh Bank All From Government Cabinet Billion Rains

Recent Stories

ERC launches winter aid programme to benefit 1 mil ..

13 seconds ago

DFF hosts expert workshop to support ‘Designing ..

20 seconds ago

Dr. Sania Nishtar hails advent of first ever MRCP ..

1 minute ago

Al Zahia launches final phase of &#039;Al Yasmeen ..

30 minutes ago

ZHO, Fujairah Charity to strengthen services provi ..

30 minutes ago

Gold price decrease R700 to Rs114,600 per tola

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.