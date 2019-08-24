Syed Murad Ali Shah assures resolving issues of garbage, stagnant water in city

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the heavy down pour in a single spell was bound to create serious problems in the city for which everyone, including ministers, mayor, chairmen DMCs, water board and other civic agencies worked hard mitigated the effects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) : Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the heavy down pour in a single spell was bound to create serious problems in the city for which everyone, including ministers, mayor, chairmen DMCs, water board and other civic agencies worked hard mitigated the effects.

He stated while talking to media along with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail after performing concluding ceremony of three-day Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi in the courtyard of the mazar here on Saturday.

Replying to a question, he said that he convened a major meeting on Friday with the representatives of the local bodies, including Mayor, Chairmen of DMCs, District Councils, Cantonment Board representatives and Administrator of DHA, MD Water Board, DG Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority and detailed discussion was made on the disposal of rain water, improvement of sewerage system and disposal of filth and garbage.

He said that in the year 2013 around 4000 tons of garbage was generated in the city which has reached to 16000 in 2018-19.

The population of the city has increased many time and the arrangements for disposal of sewerage water has not been improved accordingly.

To another question, the chief minister agreed that flies and mosquitoes have increased just after heavy rains and said the matter was discussed in the meeting held on Friday.

He said the Mayor has provided fumigation machines to the DMCs and it has been started.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to a question said that there was no personal enmity between PPP and PTI."Being Governor of Sindh I am working for the interest of the province," he said.

To a question about Federal Minister Faisal Vawda and Mayor Karachi differences, the Governor said that he would call both of them over a cup of tea to iron out their difference.

Minister for Auqaf Syed Nasir Shah presented Ajraks, Sindhi caps to the Governor and the Chief Minister.