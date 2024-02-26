Open Menu

Syed Murad Ali Shah Elected As Chief Minister Sindh Third Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Leader Syed Murad Ali Shah was re-elected as Sindh Chief Minister for consecutive third time during election held here in the provincial Assembly on Monday by securing 112 votes while MQM- Pakistan's Candidate, Ali Khursheedi got only 36 votes.

The Provincial Assembly session started at the scheduled time at about 2.00 pm with Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah in the chair.

The session started with recitation of Holy Quran followed by Naat-e-Rasool Maqbool (Peace Be Upon Him).

On completion of voting and counting process, Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah announced the result and declared Syed Murad Ali Shah as Leader of the House.

The speaker also congratulated Syed Murad Ali Shah as Sindh Chief Minister for third consecutive term.

In the election process for Sindh Chief Minister slot, 9 MPAs of Suni Itehad Council (SIC) and one of the Jamaat-e-Islami abstained from voting.

Leaders of Treasury as well as Opposition benches also extended greetings to the newly elected chief minister after announcement of the election result.

