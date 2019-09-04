Syed Murad Ali Shah for construction of a canal to provide 200 MGD more water to Karachi

(@imziishan)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to construct a separate canal from Gujjo to Pipri to provide 200 Million Gallons Per Day (MGD) additional water to Karachi

He took this decision on Wednesday while presiding over a meeting of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) to explore ways and means to improve capacity of the existing system of K-I, II and III under which the city received water.

The Sindh CM also directed the water board to reduce its 30 per cent line losses so that 58 MGD water could also be saved for the city.

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, Chairperson P&D Nahid Shah, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, MD water board Asadullah Khan and Chief Engineer.

Briefing the chief Minister, MD water Board and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah said that the current water demand of the city was 1200 MGD against which total water supply was around 406 MGD.

At this the chief minister said that the situation necessitated to plan, design and implement the water supply projects on war footings.

Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Asadullah said that different systems of bulk water supply provide 406 MGD to the city. The systems include K-I, 280 MGD, K-II, 100 MGD, K-III 100 MGD, Hub source 100 MGD. This comes 580 MGD against which total losses have been calculated at 30 percent, means 174 MGD.

To a question, the MD said that water allocation for Karachi was 650 MGD.

Then the chief minister asked him about the designed capacity of Kinjhar-Gujjo (KG) Canal, he said it was 650.

At this chief minister said that when the system has allocation and capacity of 650 MGD why the water board was not improving its system.

He said that if the system was improved the water board would be able bring 200 MGD in the system and if the losses of 174 MD were reduced by 10 percent it would further save 58 MGD water.

The chief minister directed water board to construct a canal from Gujjo to Pipri with a capacity of 250 MGD water from where it would be pumped in the system already functional city.

Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah said that the project would cost around Rs 11 billion. Contracts for some of its portion were given for construction 135 MGD capacity canal, he said.

The chief minister said it would be of 250 MGD canal and, "I would arrange fund but this city need water and other projects are getting late", he said.

The Sindh Local Government Minister told the meeting that Pakistan Steel Mills was withdrawing 28 MGD, Port Qasim seven MGD water.

At this the chief minister said that Pakistan Steel Mills was not functioning, therefore their requirement must be reassessed.

We are giving four MGD to DHA which is much bigger than the area of Steel Town/ Gulshan-e-Hadeed population, therefore steel mills requirement must be re-assessed, he said.

To another question the MD water board told the chief minister that 50 percent losses have been recorded from 100 MGD supply from Hub.

The chief minister said that these losses must be reduced from five to eight percent.

He said he would talk to Wapda authorities for improvement of water conveyance system of their first 16 kilometers and then directed water board to improve its canal to control water losses.

The chief minister directed Chairperson Planning and Development department Nahid Shah to prepare scheme for canal construction from Kinjhar to Gujjo and improvement of the exiting conveyance system of water board from Thatta to Dhabeji and from Hub to Karachi.

The water board has to make itself a self-sustained organisation, he said and added we would be supporting waterboard but water board will have to improve itself, he concluded.