Syed Murad Ali Shah Grants Allowances To Physiotherapists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:14 PM

Syed Murad Ali Shah grants allowances to physiotherapists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has granted health Professional Allowance to physiotherapists of health department with the hope that they would further enhance their working capacity by giving more time in the government's health facilities.

He took this decision in a meeting here on Tuesday at CM House, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi, Additional Secretary Finance Nisar Shaikh and others.

The chief minister was told that the physiotherapists working in health department were demanding Health Professional Allowance (HPA) and Special Health Care Allowance (SHCA).

The chief minister said that the provincial government was already paying Rs. 43 billion in salaries every month.

"The salary bill is on the increase, therefore the development works are affected," he said and added he would never honor any request when the government employees opt to come onto the roads to protest.

The chief minister, after thorough discussion, agreed to grant HPA and SHCA to the Physiotherapists and said he would inspect their performance.

Secretary Health told the chief minister that there were 48 physiotherapists working in health department, of them 22 are in grade BS-16, 22 in grade BS-17, 13 in grade BS-18 and one grade B-19.

The total amount would come to Rs 111,647 per officer and its monthly impact would be Rs 1,689,659 and the annual financial impact would be Rs. 20,275,908 said the chief minister.

The chief minister referred the summary of regularization of the Iqra University Test pass teacher to the Sindh cabinet for discussion.

