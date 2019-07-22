Syed Murad Ali Shah hosts reception for Bohra Jamaat chief

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah hosted a reception for spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin at the Chief Minister House here on Monday

The reception was attended by Corps Commander Karachi Lt. Gen. Humayun Aziz, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, DG Rangers Major General Omer Khan Bukhari, COMKAR, provincial cabinet members, Hari Ram, Shabir Bijaranai, Saeed Ghani, Imtiaz Shaikh, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Murtaza Baloch, Shahla Raza, Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to CM Waqar Mehdi, IG Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam and Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro and others, said a statement.

The chief minister expressed his gratitude to Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin for visiting Karachi.

"We still remember your last visit during Muharam-ul-haram, and it is manifestation of your [Syedna] confidence in the provincial government that you made another visit."On the occasion, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin offered dua for peace and prosperity of Pakistan and province of Sindh and its people.