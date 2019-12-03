Syed Murad Ali Shah orders launching of Malir Expressway, road, water projects for Karachi

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while reviewing the development projects being launched on Public Private Partnership (PPP-mode) has directed the Chief Secretary to appoint a Project Director for Malir Expressway so that it could be started within next seven months.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, provincial cabinet members Nisar Khuhro, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Imtiaz Shaikh, Syed Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, secretaries of different departments including Board of Revenue Sindh and DG PPP Unit Khalid Shaikh.

The chief minister was told that the tenders for Lyari Expressway had been opened and LOI would be issued within a week for financial close. It was an around Rs 30 billion project and would be completed within two years.

The chief minister directed Board of Revenue to issue notification of Right of Way (ROW) for Malir-River-bed.

He also directed his Advisor on Law to seek permission from the Supreme Court for lifting of Sand from Malir River bed.

The Advisor Law said an application for the purpose had been filed before the court but hearing date has not been fixed yet.

He assured the chair that he would get the hearing fixed on a special request.

The chief minister has also decided to launch revamping of Hub Canal project.

The project pertains to revamping the entire bulk water supply system from Hub Canal to District west.

The chief minister was told that the project would cost around Rs 6 billion.

It was estimated that the Hub Water Canal has 30 to 50 MGD water losses due to major leakages, punctures and losses at various locations.

The major component of the project would be repair and upgradation of the canal; increasing the capacity of filter plant from 80 MGD to 100 MGD and upgradation of pump house.

The chief minister proposed alternative energy solution for the project.

He directed PPP unit DG Khalid Shaikh to initiate the project on PPP mode.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) estimates the demand to be approximately 200 MGD.

The Karachi West currently receives 5-to 60 MGD from Hub Dam and 20 to 30 MGD from Dhabeji.

It was pointed that by year 2020 the district would have a population of approximately 5.5 million creating a latent water demand of about 300 MGD.

The chief minister also approved four Urban Road Projects for the city on PPP-mode.

They are construction of four-lane bridge over Malir River at causeway connecting Korangi crossing with KPT Interchange.

Construction of four lane expressway on the left bank of Malir River from new bridge approach to PAF gate. It would be six-kilometer bridge/road.

Construction of ICI Interchange at Junction of ICI Bridge and Jinnah Bridge.

The chief minister directed Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah to coordinate with KPT authorities so that this project could be launched.

The fourth project is construction of a four lane expressway from Mauripur Road to Y-Junction through the back water of truck stand.

He directed Board of Revenue to assess the land and report him so that the projects could be started.

The power projects to be located at Thar Block-I and power plant of at Block-II, total industrial water of 45 cusecs will be required at the time of starting power generation. These projects are expected to commence operations by January 2021.

The Irrigation Department is working on development of canal from Makhi Farash up to Nabisar for supplying of 200 cusecs of water. The canal is expected to be completed by May 2020.

Irrigation Department has recently received a proposal from a private firm to implement project of Supply of Industrial Water from Nabisar to Vajihar.

The chief minister directed the PPP unit to examine the proposal and put up his recommendation.

The canal construction from Makhi Farash to Nabisar has almost been done but only a 65km pipeline from Nabisar to Vajihar has to be laid.

The chief minister directed Sindh Minister for Energy to personally monitor the work on the project and get it done within stipulated time as has ben conveyed to the private firms working in Block-I and II.